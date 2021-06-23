Stay cool!

Remember when weather forecasters were right only about 30 percent of the time, or so it seemed? Let’s hope those days come back this week. With a mean look ahead, the weather experts are warning of highs reaching in the hundreds, with a 112-degree high possible next week, and the days between now and at least next Tuesday scorchers. That kind of heat must be taken seriously, and we have advice from health experts on page 5 on what to watch for and how to deal with it.