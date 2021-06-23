Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Two women identified after months-long shoplifting investigation

Lincoln Daily
 9 days ago

(Lincoln Police Department)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) After months of investigating multiple shoplifting cases, Lincoln authorities have identified and apprehended two female suspects, KLKN Lincoln reported.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the investigation began when officers were called to Menards on North 27th Street on Jan. 31.

LPD spoke to a Menards employee who said two women stole nearly $1,400 in items on Jan. 30, after saying they would put the items back when their card was declined.

Months later on June 12, authorities received a tip that helped them identify the suspects as Alisha Wilson, 40, and Morgan Newsom, 30.

Newsom, who is currently incarcerated in Kansas, was interviewed by an investigator for the Menards case and six additional shoplifting cases that included:

  • Hy-Vee on Nov. 25, 2020
  • Orscheln's on Jan. 5, 2021
  • Hobby Lobby on Jan. 7, 2021
  • Walmart on Jan. 10, 2021
  • Walmart on Jan. 17, 2021
  • Menards on Jan. 31, 2021
  • Walmart on April 9, 2021

Authorities attempted to contact Alisha Wilson on June 22, in the area of 40th Street and St. Paul Avenue before she fled from officers in a silver 2007 Pontiac G6.

Officers located her later that day near 61st Street and Havelock Avenue, where they arrested her after a struggle.

Wilson faces charges of avoiding arrest, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

