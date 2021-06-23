Cancel
Hollywood, FL

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort to be sold for $270M

By Matthew Arrojas
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 9 days ago

The resort last traded for $190 million in April 2018. Big deals. High stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile awards recognize the best real estate deals between June 2020 and June 2021 and the movers and shakers who made them happen. Nominate today!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Beach
