Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort to be sold for $270M

Big Fish has always been one of our favourite restaurants to visit when we come to Phuket. The beachfront location and stylish interiors are ideal for date nights but we always take our kids to sit in one of the cozy booths and feast on the incredible menu. The Marriott staff are welcoming and friendly, quick to recommend dishes and cater to special dietary requirements. Upon this visit we were told there was a new a la carte menu and were completely spoilt for choice with what to try first. Luckily we were staying for several nights at the resort so dined at Big Fish everyday to sample as much as possible. When you enter the restaurant you’ll instantly notice the lively open kitchen and decadent seafood on display. We always asked what was fresh that day and couldn’t get enough of the Whole Andaman Sea Bass and tender Baked Canadian Lobster in Crustacean Cream Sauce and Homemade Pappardelle. There were delectable Spanish influences throughout the menu and some of our favourite dishes included the fragrant and flavourful Red Mullet Fillet a la Plancha, Squid Ink Risotto, Escabeche Sauce and Fresh Tomato Salsa as well as the Andaman Seafood in a Saffron Paella Style Risotto with Charcoal Grilled Tiger Prawns and Flamed Lemon. You can’t visit a Marriott restaurant without sampling their reliably high quality steaks and the Australian Grain Fed Tomahawk Steak was juicy, bursting with flavour and grilled to a tender medium rare. Our kids happily dined on the varied mix and match Children’s menu which was both healthy and high quality. For amazing sea views, welcoming ambiance, and delicious fare we always look forward to dining at Big Fish at Marriott Nai Yang.