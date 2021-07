Few talk show hosts have had a wilder ride through the world of late night than Conan O'Brien. Now, after nearly 3 decades on the air, Conan is set to end his talk show on June 24. He'll no longer be on TBS four nights a week, but Conan isn't going to disappear from our lives completely. Instead, he's starting a new show, but not before he wraps up Conan with a few special guests.