I totally get how easy it is to break your routine and forget to lock your vehicle. But what are the chances that on the one night you forget to lock it up, a thief tries your door handle to see if he can get inside? I mean, thieves surely don't try your door handles every single night, right? Well, the one time I forgot to lock my truck was the one time I had items stolen from it. That's what happened to an unfortunate Dodge Ram owner in Pasco. A thief first took the purse that was in it, but when he found truck keys in the purse, he came back and took the truck! Pasco Police also remind that hot days means cooler nights...and bad guys love to prowl during these comfortable night temperatures.