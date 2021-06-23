Coroner Called To Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

The 200 block of Little Britain Road in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died in a crash on Tuesday morning in Lancaster county according to Pennsylvania State police.

The Lancaster County coroner was to scene of the crash in the 200 block of Little Britain Road in Little Britain Township around 11:45 a.m.

The driver was traveling southbound when they left the roadway-- hitting a tree, according to state police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about the victim's identity or any pending autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.