Britney Spears has committed no crime, she says. She alleges that her father and his conservatorship are blocking her from living her life, and becoming a mom again. The mother of two is of course one of the most successful musicians of the last 20 years. But she seemed to be suffering from bipolar disorder in 2007. That year, her father went to Court and proved by clear and convincing evidence that the pop queen was not able to manage her own financial affairs. Her father, Jamie Spears has managed her money ever since. This month, Britney Spears again moved to take control over her own financial affairs.