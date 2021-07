Former President Donald Trump made a point of highlighting China's role in fentanyl reaching American teenagers during a recent visit to Texas to discuss border security. Border security helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016 and remained a staple of his presidential platform over the next four years. President Joe Biden kicked off his presidency by reversing course on many of Trump's immigration policies, a move that Trump criticized Wednesday, saying that it was contributing to the influx of migrants and drugs crossing America's border.