Plymouth, MN

California-based med device firm expands to Plymouth, wants to add 67 jobs

By Carrigan Miller
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 9 days ago
Silk Road got $625,000 in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to assist with the expansion.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

