Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

5 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in NE DC, closes DC-295

By Rick Massimo
WTOP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shutdown of DC-295 caused by a bridge collapse Wednesday morning could last through Thursday, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety said. At a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Chris Geldart added that the bridge collapse on Kenilworth Avenue near Polk Street in Northeast was likely the result of a collision “which separated the bridge from its mooring.” While it’s early in the investigation, he said “it’s a possibility” that the truck may have been loaded up too high.

wtop.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Kate Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Avenue#Traffic Accident#Ne Dc#The Fire Department#Wtop#Nbc Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

3 injured after deck collapse in Montgomery County

A deck collapsed in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday afternoon, injuring three people. It happened in the back of a house on Adrian Street in Rockville. Two people were confined under the house but not pinned, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. They have been extricated and transported. One person on top of the deck was also extricated. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Washington, DCWTOP

DC officials: No violations at site of NW house collapse

The head of D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs said Friday that the construction site where a building collapsed Thursday was last inspected in May, in response to a complaint from a neighbor, and that no violations had been issued. Director Ernest Chrappah said that inspection at 916 Kennedy...
Frederick County, MDWTOP

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Frederick Co.

A man is dead after his motorcycle smashed into a car in Frederick County, Maryland, Friday evening. The Frederick County Sherriff’s Department first reported the crash after 7 p.m., taking place at the intersection of Elmer Derr and South Renn Roads. Police said 33-year-old Anthony Cilluffo was thrown off his...
Landover, MDWTOP

Landover apartment complex fire displaces dozens

An early morning apartment complex fire wreaked havoc in Landover, Maryland, on Thursday, displacing at least 45 adults, 30 kids and four dogs. This is video of the fire taken by @PGFDNews as they arrived on scene just after 2:30am pic.twitter.com/wyTVFgq6ef. — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 1, 2021. Prince George’s...
Takoma Park, MDWTOP

DC police release video in stray-bullet death

D.C. police released video of four people wanted for questioning in the death of a man who was killed by a stray bullet on 14th Street in Northwest Tuesday night. “We certainly want to talk to them, find out what their involvement is in this and ultimately bring this very tragic case to a close for that family,” Police Chief Robert J. Contee said at a briefing Thursday.
Food & Drinksggwash.org

Breakfast links: DC might not rebuild collapsed pedestrian bridge over DC-295 because of low usage

DC hasn’t decided if it will replace collapsed bridge. DDOT will not commit to rebuilding the pedestrian bridge over 295 that collapsed after being hit by a truck last week, saying it was infrequently used and there are other nearby crossings. But some Ward 7 residents say that they are being neglected by the city for infrastructure projects. (Jordan Pascale / DCist. Tip: Chester B.)
Washington, DCWTOP

Man killed by stray bullet on popular DC nightlife corridor

A man was killed by a stray bullet on 14th Street Northwest in D.C. as he was leaving dinner with his wife Tuesday night, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington. Jeremy Black, 53, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was shot and killed when two men opened fire on each other in the 1400 Block of R Street Northwest, a few blocks from Logan Circle. Black was the father of two children and worked in the Inspector General’s Office of the Peace Corps, NBC Washington reported.
TrafficWashingtonian.com

Video: the Moment the Bridge Over DC-295 Collapsed

Have you ever filmed a bridge collapsing in front of you as you drove down the highway? Raphael Williams did just that. Yesterday morning at 11:50 AM, when a pedestrian bridge over DC-295 in Northeast DC suddenly collapsed—blocking both directions of traffic underneath it, injuring at least five people, and trapping a truck that leaked Diesel fuel—Williams managed to catch the exact moment it happened.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the DC-295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

News Release — Ward 7 DC Council member Vincent Gray. Washington, D.C. – Today, a truck collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse onto DC-295 near the Benning Road Street exit, in Ward 7. At least five people were injured, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Crime scene and police investigators are trying to determine the cause of the initial crash. Following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge onto DC-295 today, D.C. Councilmember Vincent C. Gray (Ward 7) released the following statement:
Henderson County, NCabc17news.com

First responders involved in serious crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Still, very few details are known after a serious crash in Henderson County Wednesday night involving first responders. A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 13 that first responders were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of South Allen and Upward Roads.
Maryland StateOcean City Today

UPDATE: State Police identify pilot of Sunday plane crash

UPDATE: Monday, 9:35 a.m. Maryland State Police identified the pilot of a plane that crashed into Sinexpuxent Bay on Sunday as Matthew Cortigiani, 25, of Utah. Police said a preliminary investigation of the crash found that Cortigiani attempted to shut off the single-engine plane after smoke filled the cabin. Cortigiani...
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 63

One person is dead after a crash on Stadium Boulevard. Columbia police said Wesley W. Griffith was driving north on Highway 63, near Stadium Boulevard, Wednesday at 4:58 pm. His Volkswagen Jetta ran off the left side of the road into the median. The car then hit a guardrail and...
TrafficWTOP

DC launches new visitor parking permit system

The District Department of Transportation has launched an online parking permit system for residents’ visitors, contractors and home health aides. ParkDC Permits combines the old Annual Visitor Parking Pass and Temporary Parking Permit systems. DDOT said residents and visitors need to set up accounts online and obtain any needed visitor or temporary passes.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Plane crashes after two men decide to fly to famous taco stall

Two men flying across Florida to get tacos crash-landed in the Everglades after an engine failure. On Tuesday, Jose Ecarri, 21, was flying northwest from Tamiami, west of downtown Miami, to Arcadia, north of Cape Coral, along with a pilot friend in a Piper PA-32, when the small plane’s only engine failed. They were forced to make a crash-landing close to a highway in the Everglades, NBC 6 reported. Managing to get out of the plane without any injuries following the landing, the men were rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter who picked them up using a harness around...
Baltimore, MDWTOP

Body found floating in Baltimore stream

BALTIMORE — Police say the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a Baltimore stream. News outlets report that police received a call Wednesday afternoon from a passenger on a MARC train reporting seeing a body floating in Gwynns Falls in southwest Baltimore. Police and members of the...
Alexandria, VAWTOP

King Street Trolley returns to Alexandria on Monday

Alexandria’s King Street Trolley, the free Old Town transit, will begin shuttling passengers Monday, after more than a year out of service. A few changes will take effect once service begins. The trolley will run from King Street Metro Station to Alexandria City Hall’s Market Square, every 15 minutes from...
Washington, DCWTOP

DC area July 4 events guide: Fireworks, food, parades

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate the first Fourth of July out of quarantine, the D.C. region is ramping up with holiday events for everyone to enjoy all weekend long. Ooh and aah at a spectacle that never disappoints. Fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. Sunday and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. If you’re heading down to D.C., beware the road closures. “A Capitol Fourth,” the concert that usually precedes the fireworks, will be pretaped again this year.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

14-year-old driver seriously injured after Boone County wreck on Route CC

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 14-year-old driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after a wreck on Route CC in Boone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the unlicensed 14-year-old driver was traveling west on Route CC when he failed to negotiate a curve. The driver went off the right side of the roadway then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road when it hit an embankment and overturned.