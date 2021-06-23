5 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in NE DC, closes DC-295
The shutdown of DC-295 caused by a bridge collapse Wednesday morning could last through Thursday, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety said. At a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Chris Geldart added that the bridge collapse on Kenilworth Avenue near Polk Street in Northeast was likely the result of a collision “which separated the bridge from its mooring.” While it’s early in the investigation, he said “it’s a possibility” that the truck may have been loaded up too high.wtop.com