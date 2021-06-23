5 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in NE DC, closes DC-295

Two men flying across Florida to get tacos crash-landed in the Everglades after an engine failure. On Tuesday, Jose Ecarri, 21, was flying northwest from Tamiami, west of downtown Miami, to Arcadia, north of Cape Coral, along with a pilot friend in a Piper PA-32, when the small plane’s only engine failed. They were forced to make a crash-landing close to a highway in the Everglades, NBC 6 reported. Managing to get out of the plane without any injuries following the landing, the men were rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter who picked them up using a harness around...