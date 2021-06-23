Cancel
Traffic

St. Paul’s ReConnect Rondo Is Working to Right Past Highway Development Wrongs

By Cinnamon Janzer
Posted by 
Next City
Next City
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rendering of the “African American Cultural Enterprise District” that could be created by capping part of a highway in St. Paul (Rendering by HGA, courtesy Reconnect Rondo) Since the late 1800’s, St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was a thriving Black community. Churches, businesses, schools, and homes all coalesced into a neighborhood...

nextcity.org
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/
Real EstateGarden City News

St. Paul’s and Surfside, FL

The sad, catastrophic collapse of an occupied 40-yr old condo building, on June 24th in Surfside Florida, reminds me of my continual references to the fragility of the St Paul’s Main Building. How strong are the interior and exteriors of the structure? Can the building tolerate the necessary vigorous abatement and reconstruction procedures that would allow St Paul’s to survive — into and through the final redevelopment phase as a yet-to-be-determined project advocated by those who want to preserve it.
EducationCedar Valley Daily Times

Brown returns to St. Paul's as 3rd-grade teacher

St. Paul’s Lutheran School will welcome back Stephanie Brown to the teaching staff this 2021-22 academic school year. Brown will take on the position of third grade teacher. Brown previously taught preschool at St. Paul’s for nine years. Last year, she returned to St. Paul’s to be a substitute teacher and the part-time art teacher.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Paulsen returns to St. Paul's school

St. Paul’s Lutheran School will welcome back Jenn Paulsen to the school staff during the 2021-22 academic year. Paulsen was a former preschool associate and will take on the position as preschool associate for Lindsay Baskett’s Monday/Wednesday/Friday All Day Preschool class. Preschool programming serves as an integral part of providing...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

A look inside St. Paul's Highland Bridge development

The vision for the former Ford plant in St. Paul is finally looking like a reality, thanks to a massive civil engineering job that has recreated a creek in the middle of the $1.4 billion, 10-year project. Driving the news: Nick Koch, project executive for master developer Ryan Cos., gave Axios' Nick Halter a tour of the 122-acre Highland Bridge development this week, at a time when infrastructure work is about 60% complete and the first buildings are under construction. Why it matters: The project will eventually bring 3,800 new housing units as well as medical, retail and office space...
Ferguson, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Paul's Market Is Woven Into the Ferguson Community

Gary Crump has a trove of vivid memories collected over his years at Paul’s Market, dating all the way back to when he was in the third grade and his father, the eponymous Paul, leased the storefront that would become a Ferguson mainstay. However, none are more vivid than the initial impression he got, courtesy of the father and son who lived downstairs.
Orleans, MACape Cod Chronicle

HAC Is Sole Respondent To Town’s Call For Main St. Developers

ORLEANS — The town has received a single proposal – from Housing Assistance Corporation – to develop and operate rental housing at 107 Main St. HAC CEO Alisa Magnotta wrote of plans to build 14 affordable rental apartments “in one structure designed in the style of a historic Cape Cod home, befitting the rich history of the property.”
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

St. Paul organ restoration continues

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon has seen its organ being restored in phases, but work on the project accelerated over the spring. “It is a 35-rank Schantz pipe organ, and is approximately 56 years old,” said St. Paul organist Shannon Miesner. “It was built at the same time the current church building was constructed.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Next City

What I’ve Learned After Two Years on the Housing Beat

It’s been a little over two years since I filed my first story for Backyard, Next City’s weekly newsletter focused on solutions to the urban housing crisis. Since then I’ve written about everything from inclusionary zoning to rent control, tenant organizing, eviction prevention, right to counsel, community land trusts, housing trust funds, local rental assistance, public housing, housing vouchers, and other efforts to create affordable housing, end homelessness, and desegregate neighborhoods. Today, I don’t feel any more qualified than I did two years ago to say how cities can eliminate the profound costs and difficulties that so many people endure just to find safe places to live. But a few things have become more obvious to me. And since this is my last story as Next City’s housing correspondent (I’m moving on to focus on other journalism work), I’ll share a few thoughts before I go.
AdvocacyPosted by
Next City

This Community Foundation Wants to Change the Face of Who Controls Wealth

Valerie Red-Horse Mohl has been an oddball for a long time. Of Cherokee ancestry, Red-Horse Mohl was the first Native American to start an investment bank, Red-Horse Financial Group, based on Wall Street. Over 25 years in the investment world, she helped indigenous communities raise $3 billion in capital for affordable housing and economic development projects on tribal lands. She also started one of the first native-owned production companies in Hollywood.
Economyoilandgas360.com

St. Paul Park union approves Marathon’s contract, ending work stoppage

Unionized workers will return to work at a Minnesota refinery next week after reaching a six-year contract agreement with Marathon Petroleum that ends a months-long work stoppage, the union said on Thursday. Teamsters Local 120 in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, approved a revised contract offer from Marathon Petroleum after fighting...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Brown’s tax vote was right for wrong reasons

I disagree that Santa Cruz City Council member Sandy Brown’s no vote on more sales taxes was because it is regressive and hurting the poor. She wanted it earmarked for her favorite special interests which is impossible for a general tax increase. It was no different than the clown car parade of union organizers and city union employees that spoke wanting the increase to go to city union wage increases, a favorite constituency of Brown’s.
Farmington, MOkfmo.com

Enrollment at St. Paul High is Growing

(Farmington, MO) Enrollment at St. Paul Lutheran High School of Farmington is growing. A Guidance Counselor for St. Paul High School, Cara Robbs, says last year they had 53 students at the high school yet so far this year they are up in the numbers of students for fall classes.

