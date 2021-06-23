Metallica to Release Black + White ‘Black Album’ Photo Book

Metallica has long teased a celebration for their commercial blockbuster Metallica aka “The Black Album” all year. It is the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years. Now they have announced a massic digital, CD, and DVD – Blu-ray release. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). The band will also release a second, massive tribute album by Pop and Rock stars the world over. Pre-orders are live with the link below. Watch trailers for the two albums and assorted other new Black Album content that band has released.