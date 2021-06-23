Khaos Williams eyes fall return but won’t give “anyone extra clout” by calling them out: “I’ll let my hands do the talking”
Khaos Williams was happy he got back into the win column on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 29. Williams broke onto the UFC scene with two sub-30 second KOs over Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan. In his third fight, he suffered a close decision loss to Michel Pereira, but on Saturday he earned a hard-fought decision win over Matt Semelsberger which Williams was happy about.www.bjpenn.com