Khaos Williams eyes fall return but won’t give “anyone extra clout” by calling them out: “I’ll let my hands do the talking”

By Cole Shelton
 9 days ago
Khaos Williams was happy he got back into the win column on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 29. Williams broke onto the UFC scene with two sub-30 second KOs over Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan. In his third fight, he suffered a close decision loss to Michel Pereira, but on Saturday he earned a hard-fought decision win over Matt Semelsberger which Williams was happy about.

Rashad Evans can’t see Tyron Woodley losing, but expects Jake Paul to put up a “tough fight”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans says his heart is with Tyron Woodley, but he expects Jake Paul to put up a “tough fight.”. Woodley and Paul meet on August 28 on Showtime PPV in what marks the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley’s first professional boxing match. Coming off of a TKO win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren, Paul is about as hot of a commodity as there is in combat sports right now, and both he and Woodley are expected to make monster paydays for their boxing match. However, for Woodley, it’s not just about the money, but also proving to all the doubters that he can still win fights at age 39.
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announce gender of baby (Video)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, revealed their baby’s gender. Rousey and Browne announced back in April that the UFC Hall of Famer is pregnant with her first child and expecting to give birth to the baby in September. Two months later, and Rousey and Browne are now ready to reveal the gender of their child to the world. Check out the video that Rousey and Browne posted on their YouTube featuring a gender reveal.
Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane interim heavyweight title fight set to headline UFC 265 in Houston

Derrick Lewis will be fighting for UFC gold on August 7 in Houston, it just won’t be for the undisputed belt. Lewis was reportedly set to face Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 265 for the heavyweight title. Yet, the promotion couldn’t come to terms with Ngannou on the timeframe and now the UFC is set for an interim title. According to UFC president, Dana White, who told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Lewis will face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 265.
Ciryl Gane willing to sit out and wait for title shot following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is willing to sit out and wait for a title shot following his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane and Volkov stood in the center of the Octagon and banged it out for 25 minutes in what was a technical striking battle between the two big men. Although Volkov had his moments, it was mostly Gane who was in control of the fight from the start of it until the end, and he was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match. Gane’s MMA record now stands at 9-0 and he’s a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon.
Video | Jon Jones Facetimes Fedor Emelianenko following news of his upcoming return

UFC legend Jon Jones Facetimed fellow mixed martial arts great Fedor Emelianenko following news that the Russian will be returning to action this Fall. Yesterday it was announced that Emelianenko will headline the first Bellator event in Moscow, which is set to take place on October 23 at VTB Arena. Although Fedor’s participation at the event is official, an opponent for the MMA legend has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.
Ciryl Gane issues statement following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30: “It confirmed that I’m right there with the best in the world”

Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane issued a statement following his wide decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane won a decision after outstriking Volkov over the course of 25 minutes in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card. For Gane, it was yet another win in MMA as he improved to 9-0 as a pro including a perfect 6-0 mark in the Octagon alone. It was another fantastic performance for Gane, and he’s hoping that he fights for the belt next, which is currently held by his former training partner, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
No one talks about them because they don’t win anything relevant

Looks like Creighton just got hit with some violations in the FBI case. -- Haney 06/22/2021 11:11AM. If you cheat and still can't win, I simply look at you with disdain. -- alleyoop hoo 06/22/2021 11:58AM. If you win enough, they won't hit you with violations for cheating ** --...
Petr Yan fires back at Aljamain Sterling over Unified Rules comment: “Try to win the fight without crawling on your knees”

Petr Yan fires back at Aljamain Sterling over his Unified Rules comment, suggesting he “try to win the fight without crawling on your knees.”. Yan and Sterling fought back at UFC 259 in March for the UFC bantamweight title that Yan held at that time. Yan was in total control of the fight and seemed to be cruising towards a decision win when he made the mistake of landing an illegal knee to a downed opponent in the fourth round of the fight. Sterling was unable to continue due to the illegal shot and referee Mark Smith ruled the fight in favor of Sterling via DQ, handing him the belt. It was about as controversial of a moment as one can remember in a UFC title fight, as it was the first time in promotional history that a belt has changed hands as a result of a DQ.
Oscar De La Hoya, 48, 'agrees to an exhibition boxing match with ex-UFC fighter Vitor Belfort' after fellow retiree Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'made $35 million' for his Logan Paul bout

Oscar De La Hoya has reportedly agreed to an exhibition boxing match with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, becoming the latest retired former champion to return to the ring against a novice. The fight is set for September 11 and will 'likely' take place in Las Vegas, according to The...
Jake Paul donates $5000 to GoFundMe for UFC fighter Sarah Alpar: “Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play”

Jake Paul donated $5000 to the GoFundMe for UFC fighter Sarah Alpar, adding “imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.”. Earlier this week, Alpar let her fans know that she was starting a fundraiser in order to raise money for fight camp expenses. The 30-year-old Alpar fought on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019 and made it to the UFC with a submission win over Shanna Young. She then made her UFC debut in September 2020 and lost via third-round TKO to Jessica-Rose Clark. Alpar then had two fights fall apart for May 2021 against Stephanie Egger and Lupita Godinez, before finally being re-booked for her second UFC fight when she faces off against prospect Erin Blanchfield, but that won’t take place until Septmber.
Charles Rosa believes Justin Jaynes only added more pressure on himself with his bet, eyes fall return

Charles Rosa was shocked when he saw that Justin Jaynes was betting his entire fight purse on himself. Rosa and Jaynes were set to fight on the prelims of UFC Vegas 30 and on paper, it was a competitive fight. Yet, the fight garnered major attention on fight week when Jaynes revealed he was betting his entire fight purse on himself. For Rosa, he says he doesn’t know why he did that as he believes it added more pressure on him than necessary.
I won’t give Casimero this payday - Donaire says all-Filipino title bout is off, as smack talk gets ugly

There’s a line many athletes don’t cross during fight promotion, but Nonito Donaire feels that’s exactly what John Riel Casimero’s camp did. The bout, which was billed as the first ever Filipino vs Filipino title unification, was already jeopardized this past week after drug testing issues had Donaire threaten to call off the fight. The last straw for the four-division champion it seems, were the smack talk directed at his family afterwards.
UFC Vegas 33: ‘Hall vs. Strickland’ Fight Card and Rumors

In the final UFC event of July, Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will meet in a fascinating middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 33. With Israel Adesanya sitting at the top of the 185-pound division, many have been left to wonder what sort of future awaits for the rest of the top 15 and beyond. Robert Whittaker is likely to get the next title shot but after that, a whole parade of upcoming stars could be in the running to challenge “The Last Stylebender”.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira delayed, now headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming 205lbs title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira has been delayed and now headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. Blachowicz vs. Teixeira was originally set to take place at UFC 266 on September 5, and then the fight was later shifted to September 26. However, the fight has now been delayed yet again. Instead of taking place at UFC 266 as originally intended, the fight will now take place at UFC 267, which is set for October 30 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. AG Fight was the first to confirm the news that the Blachowicz vs. Teixeira bout has been shifted.
Georges St-Pierre names his choice for best active pound-for-pound UFC fighter

Mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre named his choice for the best active pound-for-pound fighter currently competing in the UFC. GSP was, for many years, considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step into the Octagon. The French Canadian has been happily retired since 2017, but he still watches the sport on the regular and keeps up to date with the fights that are going on. He is also keeping a close eye on the welterweight division that he once was the king of, and of its champion Kamaru Usman.
Timur Valiev reacts after receiving his first-ever UFC bonus, plans to buy a house for his mother

UFC bantamweight Timur Valiev reacted after receiving his first-ever UFC bonus, saying that he plans to buy a house for his mother. Valiev won a majority decision over Barcelos in a wild, back-and-forth fight that saw the Russian and the Brazilain take home “Fight of the Night” for their all-out war. Valiev took the first round with more volume on the feet, but Barcelos dropped him twice in the second round and appeared to be on his way to knocking Valiev out, though he somehow made it to the end of the round. At that point, Barcelos had expended most of the gas in his tank, and Valiev was able to outstrike Barcelos in the third round to win a majority decision.