Sonya Deville came out to the ring on SmackDown to reveal who the next superstar would be in the Women's Money in the Bank match, and she delivered quite the surprise. Deville announced that Zelina Vega was taking the next slot, and the formerly released WWE star indeed came out to the ring, showing she was a part of the SmackDown brand and would be at Money in the Bank. Vega was sporting a new look too, and she quickly ended up in a match against Liv Morgan, who came out shocked that Vega would get a slot without having competed on SmackDown recently.