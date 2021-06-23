Cancel
Sissonville, WV

Shamblin, Buckner shine to help Huskies eliminate Sissonville

By Greg Carey
Metro News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twenty-four hours after being put on the brink of elimination, Herbert Hoover earned an opportunity to play for the Class AA championship. The three-time defending state champion Huskies scored early and often Wednesday in a 10-0 six-inning victory over Sissonville at Little Creek Park. The win allows Hoover (26-4) to face Oak Glen later Wednesday for the Class AA crown. The Huskies will need two wins over the Golden Bears before losing once.

