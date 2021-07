The very first report by the very first New York Office of Nightlife has landed on our desks and it looks oh-so-exciting. You might have forgotten that, just three years ago (we know, that feels like an eternity ago), the city set up an Office of Nightlife to help struggling music venues stay afloat. Led by Ariel Palitz, the city's first Nightlife Mayor, the office obviously ended up having to tackle much more than initially forecasted. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, struggling businesses, safety issues and more, Palitz and her team have had their hands full. And yet, they were able to deliver unmitigated successes, as highlighted in the new report.