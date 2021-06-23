Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

5 Not Unusual Things You Can Do in Portland, OR This Weekend

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to get out of town this weekend, why not head over to Portland, Oregon?. I am thinking about doing a Girls Trip to Portland this weekend and since I've only been to Portland a couple of times in the nearly 20 years I've lived in Washington state, I turned to my Facebook friends for some randy ideas of UNUSUAL things I could suggest to my friends.

97rockonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omsi#The Portland Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
Related
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

Timmy’s Washington Comic Crawl: PART 2

A couple weeks ago I wrote about a "Comic Crawl" that I along with my friend Chris Murray did. It was great, I spent a lot of money, good times were had by all (except my bank account). You maybe asking yourself, what's a "comic crawl"? Well, if you've heard the term "Pub Crawl", then you have a good idea. If you have NO IDEA what a pub crawl is, It's where you and a buddy (possibly several) start your night off at a bar, then you drink and move onto another bar. Then you drink, move on to another bar. Then you drink and move onto another bar. 2 weeks later you wonder why you're broke and have several weird voicemails. Well, a comic crawl is kind of the same thing, only difference, less booze & more money spent. Oh it's called a crawl in both instances because you end up on your knees. In the pub version, it's because you're too drunk to walk, in the comics it's because you're 39 years old, and your begging your wife for forgiveness because you spent WAAAAAAY too much money! Last time we hit some shops in Federal Way, Tacoma & Ellensburg. This time we took aim at Tri-Cities!
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

WA State Parks Ban ALL Campfires and Charcoal Use STATEWIDE!

According to a release Friday from Washington State Parks:. Effective immediately, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area beginning at 5 p.m. today. With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
97 Rock

Idaho Falls TikTok Star ‘Doggface 208′ Has New Alcohol Drink Out

Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, who became internationally known in 2020 after uploading a skateboarding TikTok video that went viral, has now partnered with a company that makes berry-flavored alcoholic beverages. Apodaca's video last year skyrocketed to millions of views across the planet almost overnight. The clip featured him skateboarding...

Comments / 1

Community Policy