Naspers profits up 24%

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 13 days ago

South Africa-based conglomerate Naspers has reported a 24 per cent rise in profits for its trading year which ended on March 31st. Naspers earnings per share were $8.14 (compared with $6.56 a year ago). Naspers has a 28.9 per cent stake in Tencent which it holds through its Amsterdam-based subsidiary...

advanced-television.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Ceo#Tencent
