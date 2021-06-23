Three People Stabbed At Large Banquet Party

File Photo

HOWELL – Three people were stabbed at a banquet hall party in Howell, where police said they were faced with a “chaotic scene.”

At around midnight on June 19, Howell Township Police officers arrived at Rodina Hall, located at 243 Alexander Ave., with reports of multiple people being stabbed. Security at the banquet hall brought police to the three male victims who had severe injuries from the incident.

Allegedly, three suspects fled the scene of the large party. Officers Hurley and Norton were able to locate two of the three along Route 9 and were identified as a 17-year-old from Lakewood and a 44-year-old resident of Paterson.

Three Howell Police K9s as well as a drone with an infrared camera were used to search for the third suspect. Police were unable to find them, although they speculate that there may not have been a third suspect involved.

Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson’s hospital in Lakewood quickly evaluated the victims and transported them to a local trauma center for further treatment. One victim still remains admitted but is expected to live, police said.

Officers from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene and Major Crimes units responded and assisted with processing the scene and interviews that included language translation.

Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick told Jersey Shore Online that the investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact Detective Bonner at 732-938-4575 x2647 or you can use our anonymous text service p3tips.com.