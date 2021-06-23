‘Strawberry Moon,’ a ‘marginal’ supermoon, rises Thursday over Portland, offering a gorgeous sight for stargazers

The “Top Chef” Portland season was hailed by many fans as one of the best seasons ever. The culinary competition series was filmed in Portland and other Oregon locations in September and October, when pandemic safety protocols limited some aspects of how the show could be made. The cast was notably diverse, with the three finalist chefs, Houston-based Dawn Burrell, Austin-based Gabe Erales, and Seattle-based Shota Nakajima bringing a rich variety of experience, backgrounds and cooking styles to the show.