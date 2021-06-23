Cancel
Portland, OR

‘Strawberry Moon,’ a ‘marginal’ supermoon, rises Thursday over Portland, offering a gorgeous sight for stargazers

By Douglas Perry
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
A “Strawberry Moon” arrives Thursday, sure to offer a memorable sight for those gazing into the evening sky. But don’t expect this “marginal supermoon” to have a delectable red coloring. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the orb will be “golden hued.” (The June full moon gets its name because it coincides with strawberry-harvesting time. It’s also sometimes called a “Rose Moon” or, the genesis of the term for a post-wedding getaway, “Honey Moon.”)

