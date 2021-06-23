Beer-Branded Golf Apparel
Miller Lite and Bettinardi Golf recently joined forces to launch a limited-edition collection for beer and golf lovers. The new drop comes out just in time for the Fourth of July and features iconic looks from each brand in a patriotic color palette of red, white, and blue. The series includes two putters, putter headcovers, golf bags, wood headcovers, ball markers, divot tools, golf towels, golf polo shirts, hats, t-shirt, cooler, LED neon, and koozies.www.trendhunter.com