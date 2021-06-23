Cancel
Cougs, Huskies and Seahawks Season Opens to Full Capacity

By Associated Press
 10 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won't require proof of vaccination for fans. Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season as well.

