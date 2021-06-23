Cancel
American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights This Summer—Here's What Happened

By Editors' Choice Awards
tripsavvy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough thousands of travelers are ready to take to the skies this summer, it turns out that some airlines aren’t quite ready for the crowds. American Airlines has canceled nearly 1,000 flights through mid-July, citing bad weather and labor shortages, per a statement to CNN. To save money during the...

