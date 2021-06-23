American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights This Summer—Here's What Happened

It was the flight from hell. Travelers heading from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Bahamas on Monday had to switch planes because of a mechanical issue—and then their American Airlines flight was canceled altogether when a large group of students from a Boston-area high school refused to wear masks. “It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious,” said passenger Malik Banks, who was seated next to the group of 30 students. Masks are still required on flights due to COVID-19. “All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there. No smart-mouth comments. And they couldn’t do it,” passenger Christina Randolph said. The flight was ultimately delayed until Tuesday, ruining some people’s vacations. No one was arrested and stranded passengers received a hotel voucher. The students, however, were too young to get their own hotel rooms, so they had to spend the night at the airport.