Mick Jenkins Shares Video for New Song “Truffles”: Watch

 9 days ago
Mick Jenkins is back with a new song called “Truffles.” It’s produced by Monte Booker and features a visual directed by Andre Muir. Watch the quietly eerie video below. “‘Truffles’ attempts to address the idea that Blackness, no matter what, can always be weaponized,” Jenkins said in a statement. “From a young man actually committing a crime, to being somewhere we aren’t ‘supposed’ to be, to even being an agent of change in our own and other communities. It’s a statement that can be heard about Black people of all walks especially when doing something unconventional in white spaces. As complex as Fred Hampton, or as simple as moving into a nice neighborhood, we can always be viewed as ‘n---as making trouble.’”

