Here it is folks: the Sonic game you've all been waiting for. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ is finally launching today. OGT2020 - TOVG™ has been out in Japan since 2019 and hey, it's having a worldwide launch today. The official Olympic party game has 18 different feats of sporting and athletics for Sonic to crush his human competition in. There are tons of other outfits but honestly, you're going to be Sonic, right? Sega want you to be Sonic and so do I.