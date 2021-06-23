16 Designer-Approved Ways to Decorate with Slate

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. This summer marks the return of something we’ve all been waiting for — entertaining! With more and more people feeling better about hosting friends and loved ones at their homes again, making sure your outdoor space is dressed to the nines is a must. Now, before you get overwhelmed at the thought of redecorating another space this year, sit down, take a breath, and relax — we’ve got your back! Whether you’re looking for simple upgrades like throw pillows and string lights or a complete transformation with some fun, new outdoor furniture (nothing completes an outdoor hang like a great patio chair!), you won’t be short on options. We rounded up 11 pieces of outdoor summer decor you and your guests will love. And remember, if you’re the one attending the party, don’t show up empty-handed — a unique hostess gift goes a long way.