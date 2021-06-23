Cancel
Astronomy

As teams work to bring Hubble back online, new science highlights missing dark matter in galaxy

By Haygen Warren
NASASpaceFlight.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an unexpected payload computer halt on June 13, Hubble teams are diligently working to bring the 31-year-old telescope back online. The halt, which has garnered news headlines throughout the past week, is proving to be quite the challenge for engineers to resolve. Although this failure undoubtedly highlights Hubble’s growing...

www.nasaspaceflight.com
In this work we study static black holes in the regularized 4D Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet theory of gravity; a shift-symmetric scalar-tensor theory that belongs to the Horndeski class. This theory features a simple black hole solution that can be written in closed form, and which we show is the unique static, spherically-symmetric and asymptotically-flat black hole vacuum solution of the theory. We further show that no asymptotically-flat, time-dependent, spherically-symmetric perturbations to this geometry are allowed, which suggests that it may be the only spherically-symmetric vacuum solution that this theory admits (a result analogous to Birkhoff's theorem). Finally, we consider the thermodynamic properties of these black holes, and find that their final state after evaporation is a remnant with a size determined by the coupling constant of the theory. We speculate that remnants of this kind from primordial black holes could act as dark matter, and we constrain the parameter space for their formation mass, as well as the coupling constant of the theory.