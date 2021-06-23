As teams work to bring Hubble back online, new science highlights missing dark matter in galaxy

The mysterious galaxy NGC 1052-DF2 (“DF2” for short) apparently actually lacks dark matter almost completely – how it was formed remains a “complete mystery”. This is what a group of astronomers said who used the Hubble space telescope to collect new data on DF2. It first caused a stir in 2018, when the first research data suggested that the movements of the stars there could be explained almost exclusively by their gravity; there was far too little space for dark matter. Other measurements then suggested that the galaxy was much closer to us, and the puzzle seemed to have been solved. But now it is clear that it is even further away, so there is still more dark matter missing. The researchers are faced with a puzzle.