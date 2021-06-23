Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DJ/producer Zedd heading to Ryse nightclub

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ/producer Zedd is at Ryse Nightclub with a show on Aug. 20. Tickets are at ticketmaster.com, available beginning 11 a.m. June 25. For VIP reservations, call 636-946-RYSE (7973) or email ACSCRYSE@Boydgaming.com. Ryse Nightclub, located inside Ameristar Casino, has been closed since March 2020 but reopens soon. Get more information at...

www.stltoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zedd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Ticketmaster#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiclightning100.com

Arlie – “Karma”: DJ Pick of the Week

After months of heavy anticipation, Arlie made a triumphant return last week with their new single “Karma.” After a couple years without new music, we’re glad they’re back — without them, all our summer playlists have felt like they’ve been missing something. We’ll be spinning “Karma” all day as Jayson’s DJ Pick of the Week!
EntertainmentBusiness Insider

New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Debuts with a Drop by Canadian DJ and Music Producer Eva Shaw

SYDNEY, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- The newly launched NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced an auction of unique art created by Eva Shaw, scheduled for 2nd of July. The NFT STARS marketplace will debut with an auction of unique NFTs created by popular music producer, DJ and creator of record label 'Mad Fatti' - Eva Shaw. Her collection "Exploration" combines all of her talents and passion for cryptographic innovation, music and 3D art. The auction is scheduled for 17:30 UTC on 2nd July and will be held exclusively on the NFT STARS marketplace.
MusicBillboard

Kane Brown & Blackbear Pair on Pop Track 'Memory'

“Memory” goes to digital service providers & pop radio July 9. Following collaborations with such non-country artists as Becky G and Camila Cabello, country superstar Kane Brown’s newest duet is with pop producer/songwriter Blackbear. “Memory” goes to digital service providers and pop radio July 9 and will be worked by...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

What Would it be like to be a DJ?

Having the freedom to play around with several different sounds seems like an infinite amount of creativity. To be able to mix songs and sample sounds from the millions of songs available is unbelievable.
MusicAttack Magazine

What Is The Role Of The DJ Today?

DJ and producer Funk Butcher (Kwame Safo) recently suggested on Twitter that you’re “Not really a DJ if you don’t spend your OWN money on other people’s music to play” prompting a lengthy discussion about the role of the contemporary DJ. We asked Kwame, who is also PRS Grants & Programmes Manager as well as an editor, broadcaster and label boss, to flesh out his thoughts on the matter.
Miami Beach, FLworldredeye.com

DJ Khaled at STORY Saturdays

Miami Beach, FL – June 19, 2021 – DJ Khaled was not playing games on Saturday night when he took over the stage at STORY for a lit performance. After getting the crowd hyped up and ready to party, Khaled was spotted at the tables partying with friends and popping bottles.
Sunnyvale, CAMetro active

4B at Pure Nightclub

DJ Snake once commented that 4B was the “next big thing” in EDM, and the reptile has a point. 4B’s massive dance tracks gather and swell ominously, then explode into white hot dubstep freakouts. When the beat finally drops in 2015 hit “Pop Dat,” it slams with the same lunatic intensity as DJ Snake’s own “Turn Down For What,” jagged melodies popping and locking all over the cavernous subs. The Jersey club producer is one of the earliest performers to drop in at the newly reopened Pure Nightclub in Sunnyvale, who also recently opened a club called (wait for it) YOLO.
Hip Hopskiddle.com

DJ YODA - A HIP HOP DJ & AV SHOW

SHOW 1 - 6pm. For SHOW 1 doors open at 6pm with the show starting at 6:45pm. Platform tickets give you an up-close, un-obstructed and immersive view of DJ Yoda and his AV show. For SHOW 2 doors open at 9pm with the show starting at 9:45pm. Tables are reserved...
Musicwrir.org

FunkSoulKitty with DJ Miss Kitty

In honor of Juneteenth DJ Miss Kitty plays music from the End of the Century (1975-2000) by Black artists including reggae, soul, funk, disco, and hip-hop. Carrie Thornbrugh End Of The Century June 19th, 2021. Posted In: Music, Music Shows. Tags: HIPHOP, variety, WRIR.
Musicwmmr.com

Essential 200: DJ Picks

Throughout June, Jaxon has been your guide for MMR’s Essential 200. He features portions of this expansive list daily, and we’ll do a complete recap of the essentials over 4th of July weekend – but we need YOUR help to rank them all. Vote for up to 10 songs on...
MoviesKansas City Star

Dr. Dre-produced Marvin Gaye biopic headed to screens in 2023

Aretha Franklin is not the only Detroit music legend whose story is coming to the big screen. Marvin Gaye is getting the biopic treatment, Deadline reported Thursday. The film, "What's Going On," will be directed by Allen Hughes, one-half of the Detroit-native Hughes Brothers ("Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents"), while Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine are among the producers.
Rochester Hills, MIhourdetroit.com

AKT Channels the Energy of a Nightclub Into Workouts

With pink, purple, and blue neon lights flashing in sync with loud, bass-heavy music and sparkling disco balls hanging overhead, AKT fitness feels more like a nightclub than a gym — which is exactly what founder Anna Kaiser intended. Drawing the attention of celebrities like Shakira, Kelly Ripa, and Sarah...
Musickzmu.org

DJ Spotlight: DJ Scribbler

DJ NAME: DJ Scribbler SHOW NAME McMurdo Sound TUNE IN AT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday BRIEF BIO: I’m just a dude trying to get through life as peacefully as I can. WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: You’ll hear all things Americana with an emphasis on the Texas music scene, but frequent artists will include John Prine, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Chris Stapleton … the list is long and diverse so expect an eclectic playlist every time. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: Molly Marcello’s weekly roundup with area reporters. TOP 10 ALBUMS FROM THE LAST DECADE: 1) Jason Isbell, Southeastern 2) Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars 3) James McMurtry, Complicated Game 4) Gillian Welch, The Harrow & The Harvest 5) Ry Cooder, Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down 6) Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin 7) Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture of You 8) John Hiatt, The Open Road 9) John Mellencamp, No Better Than This 10) Los Lobos, Tin Can Trust DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Neil Young, Harvest GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes: the world go ‘round BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Haven’t had one yet IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: I would be an 8-track player because that was what was in style during my music awakening in the early 1970s and buying 8-track cartridges of my favorite music is where almost every dime of my money went until I went to college in the early ’80s.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT’s Year One Anthem trailer potentially teases Zedd-themed melee

VALORANT players might see a Zedd-themed skin in the future as a quick teaser in the Year One Anthem shows what appears to be a Zedd melee skin. VALORANT features dozens of weapon skins that are perfect for almost any aesthetic or style, and players can likely find at least one item they enjoy in their inventory. There are also several melee skins that customize the knife with new designs and features. The VALORANT Year One Anthem teases what appears to be a Zedd-themed melee weapon, which would be the first celebrity-themed skin in VALORANT.
Restaurantselectronic.vegas

Marquee Nightclub Free Guest List

Our Marquee Nightclub Guest List can help get you and your group into the venue for free. While this is a completely free service, there are some things you should know:. The guest list line closes at 1 a.m. (midnight on Saturday nights) so you MUST arrive and be through the line before this time. The venue opens at 10 p.m. and we always recommend arriving as early as possible.
Theater & DanceSFGate

J Balvin Teams Up With Skrillex for New Song 'In Da Getto'

J Balvin and Skrillex have teamed up for the new song “In Da Getto,” the latest single from the prolific Colombian reggaeton star. The track, produced by Skrillex and Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Cold Harbour' Producer Ten10 Expands, Jafta Mamabolo Joins as Head of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

The Ten10-produced neo-noir thriller “Cold Harbour” is currently streaming on Netflix. Berlin: Nigeria's FilmOne Makes Global Push With China-South Africa Pact (EXCLUSIVE) The name change reflects the outfit’s rapidly growing global slate of original series and film projects, which will be overseen by new head of development Jafta Mamabolo, an actor, writer, director and producer from Johannesburg.
Lifestylemixmag.net

Nightclubs can open at full capacity in The Netherlands this weekend

As the clock strikes midnight in The Netherlands this Friday night into Saturday morning, nightclubs and venues are allowed to reopen at full capacity. On June 25, Dutch residents will find themselves facing the freedom of a night of partying, which was initially supposed to go ahead on June 30. The unexpected push forward means club owners are now gearing up for a big weekend.