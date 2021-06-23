Coming together to support Downtown West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Township boasts a storied history, dating back to the Revolutionary War and before. Downtown West Orange, located along the Main Street corridor from Eagle Rock Avenue to St. Marks and looping along Valley Road, is dotted with unique stores and shops with which perhaps newer residents are not familiar. Businesses have struggled through the pandemic, but the shopkeepers are looking forward to good days ahead.essexnewsdaily.com