The Silipint Silicone Bowl Set is a durably designed range of kitchenwares that will provide users with a way to enjoy a meal or a snack indoors or out without having to worry about breakage. The bowl set is crafted using 100% food-grade platinum-cured silicone and is completely free of BPS, phthalates and any odors to make it perfect for families to incorporate into their collection. The durable design of the bowls means they can be easily placed in the oven, the microwave and the dishwasher without having to worry about failure.