Illinois State

Illinois Looking At Adding More State Tests In Schools

wjol.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids in Illinois schools could spend a lot more time taking tests. The Illinois State Board of Education is continuing to look at a plan to require three state tests, as opposed to the one test that kids take now. ISBE leaders say more tests will give teachers and schools a better sense of how kids are learning. Parents and education groups say more tests will mean less learning and more stress for kids. ISBE has postponed a vote on the new tests, but is not canceling the idea.

www.wjol.com
