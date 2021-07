The latest firmware update for the Nintendo Switch, which was redistributed last week amidst some technical hiccups, is still causing some annoying issues for many players. Version 12.0.3 may not have brought much more than some beloved stability (or not, in this case…), but it’s now being blamed for error code 2123-1502 which crops up while trying to download software from the eShop; some folk are running into problems when downloading DLC for their games, too. Well, Nintendo have updated their support page which outlines some workarounds presumably while they try and develop a further patch to iron out these annoyances.