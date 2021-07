Following her previous look, Chelsea Lopez is back on the promo scene for the film ''Molly Robber'' and her stylist Jared Eng posted her look on instagram. Chelsea is serving all the cray fashion that we never knew that we needed and I for one don't mind it. For the second time in a row, she posed for the gram in a SHUTING QIU FALL 2021 ensemble. This really has a lot going on with it, more so than the previous look from this collection.