Trending Topics: The Week of June 21

NewsBreak Creators
 9 days ago

Every week, we're highlighting stories and videos from our creators that are catching the eyes of NewsBreak users. While not all encompassing, we hope these pieces can provide a source of inspiration if you're feeling a little stumped about what to share next.

Don't forget we also have our #Reopening campaign still open for submissions until this Friday, June 25.

little plant/Unsplash

This week's trending articles:

These 5 Florida counties have the most COVID Deaths. Would you have guessed? by Malinda Fusco

Illinois may have had the first case of COVID-19 in the US as early as Christmas Eve 2019 by Jennifer Geer

Governor Hogan ends Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency by Kaleah Mcilwain

Robbers stalked victim after bank visit, pull two guns on him in sleepy Bay Area town by Golden Gate Media

Texas “constitutional carry” of handguns is signed into law today by Governor Greg Abbott by Euri Giles | Clareifi

This week's trending videos:

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Neville Gallimore Primed For A Breakout Season In Year 2? by Cowboys Reports by Chat Sports

Why Are All of These Beautiful Florida Beaches Empty? | Public Beach Access on Longboat Key, Florida by Explorcation - Jamie & Skylar

Ark Encounter | Ultimate Tour of Life-Sized Noah's Ark in Kentucky by TPF! Travel

WATCH: Arch Manning Visits Alabama - Latest On Nick Saban’s Quest To Land 2023’s Best QB by Alabama Football Talk by Chat Sports

Danish Food in a California Danish Town (Solvang) by DestinationHamzic

About the Creator Program: Our Creator Program brings together professional journalists, experts, and high-quality content creators to deliver relevant, local, and original content. NewsBreak creators cover everything from in-depth investigative features to timely events happening around town. Find out more and apply at creators.newsbreak.com/creators.

