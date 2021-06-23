School board needs community help spending COVID cash

The Grundy County School Board needs the community’s input on how to spend anticipated federal funds. The school board recently met to discuss the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which are federal dollars allocated to the school system and earmarked for certain expenditures. The meeting saw Dr. Jennifer Webb, the Federal Programs Supervisor for Grundy County Schools, explain what the funds are and how they can be used. The meeting also saw several school board members, including Phyllis Lusk, Margaret Thomas and Chairman Rick Rust, to see whether or not the structural and electrical issues at Palmer Elementary School could be corrected with the funds.