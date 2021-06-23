Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, TN

School board needs community help spending COVID cash

By Claire Proudfoot
Grundy County Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County School Board needs the community’s input on how to spend anticipated federal funds. The school board recently met to discuss the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which are federal dollars allocated to the school system and earmarked for certain expenditures. The meeting saw Dr. Jennifer Webb, the Federal Programs Supervisor for Grundy County Schools, explain what the funds are and how they can be used. The meeting also saw several school board members, including Phyllis Lusk, Margaret Thomas and Chairman Rick Rust, to see whether or not the structural and electrical issues at Palmer Elementary School could be corrected with the funds.

www.grundycountyherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, TN
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
Grundy County, TN
Government
County
Grundy County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Systems#Economic Stimulus#Secondary School#Covid#Grundy County Schools#Palmer Elementary School#Crrsaa#The American Rescue Plan#Crrssaa#Arp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...