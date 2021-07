When a new model comes out, it’s always interesting to see how it fares against an older one. Whilst our friends from Carwow love walking us through the latest the automotive world has to offer, they’ve been kind enough to answer some questions that few remembered to ask. In this case, the question is, how will the new BMW M440i do against the BMW E61 M5 Touring, in a quarter-mile drag race? Let’s look at the cars.