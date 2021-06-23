Where to Feast on New Orleans’s Freret Street

Freret Street wasn’t always a hive of hospitality. The once-quiet residential street in the heart of Uptown New Orleans has seen an explosion of commercial growth in the last decade or so, kicked off by Neal Bodenheimer and partners’ ground-breaking Cure cocktail bar. Now, in the eight block stretch between Jefferson and Napoleon Avenues, there’s a ton of eating and drinking options. Here are some of the best spots on this now bustling street named for William Freret, a mid 19th century New Orleans mayor who couldn’t have dreamed he’d ever be so popular.