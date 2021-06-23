Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Where to Feast on New Orleans’s Freret Street

By Beth D'Addono
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreret Street wasn’t always a hive of hospitality. The once-quiet residential street in the heart of Uptown New Orleans has seen an explosion of commercial growth in the last decade or so, kicked off by Neal Bodenheimer and partners’ ground-breaking Cure cocktail bar. Now, in the eight block stretch between Jefferson and Napoleon Avenues, there’s a ton of eating and drinking options. Here are some of the best spots on this now bustling street named for William Freret, a mid 19th century New Orleans mayor who couldn’t have dreamed he’d ever be so popular.

nola.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Style Pizza#Pizza Shop#Vegan#Food Drink#Feast#Cdc#Japanese#Mint Modern#Vietnamese#Liberty Cheesesteaks 5041#Wiz#Iacovone Kitchen#Indian#Instagram#Good Bird#City Greens#Midway#Italian#Creole#Humble Bagel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Singapore
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS News

Manhattan's next district attorney could end up prosecuting the Trump Organization. The predicted winner has experience battling Trump in court.

Former New York State Deputy Attorney General Alvin Bragg is expected to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his closest competitor, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race Friday. In the heavily Democratic borough of Manhattan, Bragg is also expected to win the November general election, which would thrust him...