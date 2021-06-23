Entertainment Lions Recognize Long-Form Content, Signaling Attention Spans Are Not Eroding

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi have been in the news a lot lately for a number of projects (like Waititi's upcoming HBO Max period pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, starring Rhys Darby), but the What We Do in the Shadows duo are announcing a new joint project together. But from what Clement is telling EW, fans shouldn't look to their past projects for a sense of what's to come. "Taika and I are working on a new series right now which we just started writing," Clement told EW during their interview. "I can't tell you much about it yet, but what's fun about it and what makes it exciting for me is it's something I always wanted to do which is long-form episodes in a sitcom. It's an action-adventure comedy. It'll be different from what I've usually done. I've made three sitcoms now, and I hope this one is still funny but more of an adventure series." But that also means things will have to slow down on other fronts…