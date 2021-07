Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: The complete team

* Release, photos attached (ID below) - view this release online at: www.lhs210.net/about-us/news-releases *. Making its first state finals appearance in 32 years, Lemont High School’s softball team finished as the 2021 IHSA Class 3A State Runner-up. Head coach Chris Traina’s squad lost, 1-0, to Highland in the state championship game, which was contested at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Lemont finished the season with a 28-5 record, closing the season with wins in 26 of 28 games. It earned the program’s third state trophy, and matched its best state finals finish.