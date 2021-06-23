Campers explore the magical world of Harry Potter

Since the end of J. K. Rowling's iconic Harry Potter series with the seventh novel, Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows, the author's Wizarding World has continued in multiple different ways. Rowling has penned her own spinoffs and direct continuations, including the popular Fantastic Beasts franchise where she serves as screenwriter and the controversial but successful Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, a theatrical play that Rowling plotted. What many readers may not realize, though, is that there is a monthly narrative that directly continues the adventures of the core characters, including Harry Potter, Hermine Granger, and Ron Weasley (who has had a particularly hard time of late). Niantic Labs' mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is misunderstood by many to be purely a collection game due to a confusing launch in 2019. The game has developed into a task-driven quest to unlock pieces of narrative, working directly with Harry and Hermione to solve a mystery that will reveal the biggest threat to the Wizarding World since Voldemort: a cabal of dark witches and wizards called The Unforgivable.