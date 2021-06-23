Cancel
Lifestyle

Campers explore the magical world of Harry Potter

By Text, photos by Kim Brent
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampers at the All Saints Episcopal School Harry Potter camp channeled their inner witches and warlocks, casting vanishing spells on one another as they dueled in sorcerer's robes in between themed activities under the direction of Ramona Young. The camp is part of the school's month-long Summer Explorers program that...

Ramona Young
