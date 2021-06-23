Campers explore the magical world of Harry Potter

They may be fun, but they are missing an important question: Which house do you think you belong in?. I have been going through a bit of an identity crisis. I am not sure which Hogwarts house I should be in. Nearly every millennial and Gen Zer knows the story of Harry Potter. A boy finds out he is a wizard at age 11 and enrolls in Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and then he goes on an epic adventure through the wizarding world to defeat a dark lord. I’m certainly not the biggest Potterhead. In fact, I find them to be annoying at times. Nevertheless, I had my “Harry Potter” phase in elementary and middle school, and like everyone, I was immersed in the phenomenal story.