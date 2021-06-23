Traffic impacts expected due to State Track & Field this week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse is hosting the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track & Field Meet this week and traffic impacts are expected. Up to 20,000 people may attend the event, which will increase traffic congestion and the number of pedestrians near UW-La Crosse and in the City of La Crosse, said the La Crosse Police Department. Additionally, a number of road construction projects will impact how people get around the city. The LCPD is asking the public to plan ahead, use alternate routes, especially near the University, and to watch for changing traffic patterns.