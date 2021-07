It has been a year of great chaos and transition for the video game industry. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are less than a year old. Cyberpunk 2077, which was widely expected to be one of the great masterpieces of this generation of consoles, arrived in such a buggy and flawed state that Sony pulled it off its digital marketplace altogether. Meanwhile, many of the most anticipated games on the horizon — the God of War sequel on PlayStation 5, the Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel on Nintendo Switch, Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X/S — still don’t even have concrete release dates. And for a hefty chunk of gamers, that might not even matter: Widespread shortages have meant that even finding one of those consoles is still a sizable challenge.