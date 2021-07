Roberto Carlos Lange, aka songwriter/producer Helado Negro, has announced his new album Far In, out Oct. 22 on 4AD. His first release on the acclaimed label, Far In follows 2019’s deservingly acclaimed This Is How You Smile, a spellbinding and serene record that tracks Lange’s experiences as a Latinx individual reckoning with spiritual awakening. Far In embraces that mysticism, with Lange saying it ”’celebrates the ghosts,’ embracing pleasure and freedom to follow the metaphysical further.” Written in Marfa, Texas, during the brutal summer of 2020, it stands as a testament to resilience, as Lange says “escape is never out there, you have to go inward.”