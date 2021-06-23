'I May Destroy You,' 'Crip Camp' Among Next Batch of 2021 Peabody Award Winners

The documentary Whose Vote Counts won a 2021 George Foster Peabody Award on Tuesday, the second FRONTLINE film to win the prestigious award this year. The October 2020 film, a joint investigation with the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and reporters from the USA TODAY Network, examined allegations of voter disenfranchisement in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the lens of the battleground state of Wisconsin. From FRONTLINE correspondent and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb, producer Tom Jennings and director June Cross, the investigation examined how unfounded claims of extensive voter fraud entered the political mainstream, and ultimately whose vote counted and whose was endangered. It was honored by the Peabody Awards in the News category.