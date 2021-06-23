Cancel
Virginia State

Dillwyn man shot by police

A Dillwyn man was fatally shot by Virginia State Police personnel last Wednesday evening, June 16, in Amherst County, and an investigation is being conducted. The incident began at approximately 5:39 p.m. last Wednesday, when state police received a request from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with apprehending Kendall A. Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn. The sheriff’s office advised state police that Jamerson was a violent felon wanted on 10 felony warrants, three misdemeanor charges and a protective order by the county. The sheriff’s office advised that Jamerson should be considered armed and dangerous and to be approached with caution.

