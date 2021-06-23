Cancel
Area School District's Decision To Postpone Slide Show On BLM Movement Sparks Controversy

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Felix Festa Middle School eighth-graders had their BLM presentation postponed.

The decision to call off a student-led Black Lives Matter event by a Hudson Valley school district has drawn the ire of some parents and a cacophony of criticism on social media.

Eighth-graders at the Felix Festa Middle School in Clarkstown created a slideshow presentation about the movement, though it was rescheduled by officials without warning, prompting criticism from some.

According to reports, some found the presentation to be anti-police, while others argued that the topic was too complex for students of that age to fully comprehend.

Clarkstown Schools Superintendent Martin Cox announced that the presentation would be postponed until he could confer with Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and acting Police Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker.

 “Will Felix Festa eighth-graders get to show their 'Black Lives Matter' slideshow?,” the Nyack NAACP posted on Facebook.

"Nyack Branch President Nikki Hines, Westchester/Mid-Hudson Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Nyack Branch Legal Redress Chair Tanya Gayle stand up for Clarkstown students who intolerant, grown-up bullies want to censor.”

