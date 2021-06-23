Cancel
Business

How To Beat Inflation With 6.8% Dividends

By Brett Owens
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur man Jay Powell is talking a little more about raising rates. Right on cue, stocks have dropped, and dividend yields have popped!. Our contrarian buying opportunity is here. But wait. Even with the latest pullback, the yields on the popular names of the S&P 500 are still only 1.3%....

Tech Stocks
Business
Microsoft
Apple
Economy
Markets
Amazon
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Does Real Estate Perform During Inflation?

Is your house an investment? With housing prices on the rise, it sure seems like it is. But over the long run, it's a different story. On a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on June 17, Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel discusses the performance of housing returns over the long term and how it compares with inflation.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust And Vanguard Value ETF Among Top Monthly ETFs

What a first half of the year that was for markets. All major indices were well into the green, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling ahead at the very end of the half to outperform the S&P 500, or in other words, growth appears to be outperforming value yet again. Valuations have been highlighted by some as a concern, however the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus appears to be helping risk assets in 2021. Covid has largely been kept at bay, at least in the US, with the emergence of an incredible vaccination program going successfully. If you’re looking to de-risk some of those winning stocks, ETFs are a great option to diversify your portfolio and hedge against risks while still keeping some upside potential. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms are here to help and have identified several Top Buy ETFs for the month based on 90-day, 30-day, and 1-week fund flows.
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
Marketsetftrends.com

What Should Investors Do with Maturing BulletShares ETFs?

Invesco offers an extensive lineup of BulletShares exchange traded funds – the issuer’s version of defined maturity ETFs. These products are popular with advisors and investors because BulletShares ETFs reach into a variety of corners of the fixed income market, including corporate bonds – both investment-grade and junk – and municipal bonds.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

On Friday, shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $433.25. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Favorite Bank Stock to Beat Inflation

Owning bank stocks is a great way to hedge against inflation, as this industry tends to thrive during inflationary periods. But there's one banking stock that may be a better bet than others. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 17, Fool contributor Matthew Frankel talks about why his favorite bank stock right now is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Gambling vs. Investing

Stocks traded higher Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases were below forecasts, giving rise to the belief that the Federal Reserve won't be hiking interest rates anytime soon. The Labor Department said Friday that 850,000 new jobs were created last...
StocksForbes

Microsoft And Johnson&Johnson Among Top Stocks To Buy This Month

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every month, we compile a list of companies that are top of their field according to our AI. These stocks run the gamut from Top Buy to Top Tech to Top Quality Value, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re rated above average or better by our in-house artificial intelligence algorithms. Whether or not they belong in your portfolio depends on your investment strategy – but there’s a little something here for everyone.
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks post gains for a fifth consecutive quarter

Wall Street on Wednesday closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance to 8.2% over the past three months and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight record high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $354.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY)...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Hot Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The indices have been relentless tag-teaming leadership. This week they are setting records again as the S&P 500 just breached $4,300. In contrast, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is near its closing lows for the year. The bus is going a hundred miles an hour, and almost no one has their seatbelt on. This doesn’t usually end well, but for now it’s working. and within a market this bullish, there are great stocks to buy on the dips.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Morgan Stanley the Dividend Stock for You?

The Federal Reserve announced last week that the 23 large U.S. banks that took its most recent stress tests passed with flying colors, meaning they had enough capital and liquidity to continue lending in a severe economic downturn (you know, like the one we had last year). The Fed said...
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs That Make Attractive Bets for Q3

Investors have remained optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery so far this year. Certain factors like the Fed’s continuous support, introduction of strong fiscal stimulus, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distribution and gradual reopening of non-essential businesses are keeping investors upbeat. Moreover, a strong first half has made investors optimistic about the...
StocksZacks.com

Try These ETF Strategies to Play the Market Optimism for 2H21

The first half of 2021 has been impressive for investors. Wall Street witnessed strength in all three major indexes. In fact, the S&P 500 has registered its best first half since 2019. Going on, the broad index has also witnessed its fifth straight positive month in June and gained more than 2% in the month.