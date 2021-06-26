Cancel
Prince George County, VA

8020 Bull Hill Rd, Prince George, VA 23875

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderfully maintained and updated 1 level home in super convenient location!! This charming home features new windows, siding, roof, gutters/gutter guards, hot water heater, and well pump -all less than 5 years old!! Updated eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters, large pantry, bar area opens to cozy living room with gas fp and wood floors! Primary bedroom with walk in closet, new carpet and ceiling fan, alternate bedrooms both with spacious closets and new carpet. Covered rear patio overlooking large fenced rear yard - a great place for the kids to frolic and the pups to stay safe. Detached 2 car garage with cabinets and counter space for working on those projects or just to have more storage plus oversized carport behind garage for all your "grown up" toys. All of this nestled on over 1 acre - plenty of privacy but convenient to everything! This home has been loved - don't miss this rare find.

