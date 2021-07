Rahim stars as Laurent, a stage actor who gets jilted on his wedding day and embarks on a quest to seduce every woman he meets in order to mend his broken heart and ego. But none of them are lured by his elaborate charming performances, including musical ones. Meanwhile, over at the theater, Laurent plays the part of Don Juan, and is forced to star opposite his ex-fiancée (Efira) after she’s hired by the production to replace the departing leading actress.