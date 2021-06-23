New-In-Wrapper 1987 Buick GNX Fetches $275,000 At Auction

McLaren has and always will be known for one road car above all others. The iconic McLaren F1 set the bar so high that some of its achievements were only bettered decades later, while others still haven't been eclipsed. To this day, the car is hallowed in the halls of automotive performance, and modern supercars like the GMA T50 and McLaren's own Speedtail are still drawing inspiration from it. With such legendary status, a production run of just 106, and an incredibly lively engine, it's no wonder that the F1 is so highly sought after. The one you see here is especially so, because it's practically brand new.