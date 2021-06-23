Cancel
New-In-Wrapper 1987 Buick GNX Fetches $275,000 At Auction

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buick Regal GNX was the last hurrah of the Buick Regal Grand National in 1987, its final year of production. Dressed all in black with chrome wheels, black and gray cloth interior with the stylized Buick 6 logo embroidered in the headrests, Grand National stood apart from its Regal T-Type stablemate. The 1987 Grand National made 245 turbocharged horsepower from its 3.8-liter V6, topping that of GM’s flagship Corvette by five ponies.

